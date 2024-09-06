Lisa Lopez-Galvan was life of party, family honors her accordingly ahead of Chiefs opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lot E at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium could be seen filled with white Harrison Butker jerseys ahead of the team's opener on Thursday.

Butker was Lisa Lopez-Galvan's favorite player, and she wore the same jersey on the day she was tragically killed as a rally to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory was ending and a shooting unfolded.

KSHB 41 News staff Lisa Lopez-Galvan's loved ones tailgating at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Lisa's family and loved ones wore the jersey to honor her.

"Lisa’s last day with us, she was wearing a Harrison Butker jersey," Beto Lopez, Lisa's older brother, said. "She was a big fan of Harrison’s and what he stood for — his morals, devout Catholic, Christian — and that’s how our family has been raised."

He continued, "In honor of her, and her respect and devotion for Harrison Butker, we are wearing his jersey today."

But that wasn't the only way they honored her.

The beloved Kansas City DJ loved the Chiefs and was the life of the party, according to her loved ones.

In spirit, the gathered for a tailgate filled with drinks, music and other festivities before they prepared to catch the game.

It's what Lisa would've wanted.

"She was a very loud one," Adriana Galvan, Lisa daughter, said. "She cheered for every miss, every mistake, every touchdown — everything. She was a very loud Chiefs fan, and she loved cheering on every Chiefs player."

David Medina/KSHB 41 Adriana Galvan, the daughter Lisa Lopez-Galvan, dons a necklace and pin in her honor.

Her brother agreed.

"We’ve got a large group here today, but she would be the loudest one out here, and during the game, she would be the loudest one cheering for sure," Beto Lopez said.

The family also donned pins with Lopez-Galvan's picture on them.

David Medina/KSHB 41 Lisa Lopez-Galvan pins

The tributes for Lopez-Galvan and other victims injured the shooting continued before the game, as the Chiefs honored them with a moment of silence ahead of kickoff.

—

