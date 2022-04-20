Jury unable to reach verdict in trial of ex-Leavenworth officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A jury was unable to reach a verdict and has declared a mistrial in the trial of an ex-Leavenworth Police Department officer fired for a deadly 2017 shooting .

Matthew Harrington was charged with involuntary manslaughter in 2018 by Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson for the death of Antonio Garcia, 47.

Harrington responded to 1708 Rose Street on the report of a stolen car on July 11, 2017.

Police determined there was an argument over the possession of a family vehicle, which led to a domestic dispute.

Garcia was involved in the dispute and had left before Harrington arrived. But shortly after, Garcia returned.

In a January 2018 news release from Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens, Garcia was said to have had an encounter in the driveway of the residence while inside his SUV.

At one point during the encounter, Harrington fired his duty weapon. A bullet struck and fatally wounded Garcia.

In the following investigation into Harrington’s use of deadly force, which concluded Jan. 19, 2018, he was found to have violated the department's policy.

Harrington was terminated from the Leavenworth Police Department on Jan. 26, 2018.

A status hearing has been set by the judge for May 4, 2022, at 3:30 p.m.

—