Juvenile among 5 arrested after off-duty Lawrence police officer allegedly hit with crow bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile was among five people arrested after an off-duty Lawrence police officer was allegedly attacked early Friday morning.

The Lawrence Police Department reports the officer was walking around 2 a.m. near Bob Billings Parkway and George Williams Way.

Shortly after the officer saw a car pass by with several people inside, a man emerged from a tree line.

The officer walked past the man, who allegedly swung a crowbar at him.

He was able to avoid a hit from the crowbar and knock it out of the man's hand. As the two began to scuffle, another man joined in.

The first man was then able to grab the crowbar and hit the officer in the head.

When leaving the scene, the group was in the same car that had passed by earlier.

Police located the car a short time later near Bob White Lake Alvamar drives, where five people were arrested.

The officer was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries. He's expected to recover.

Investigators are compiling evidence to indict the alleged people involved with charges, including attempted murder.

—