Juvenile charged with assaulting Harrisonville police officer at prom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile student was taken into custody over the weekend after allegedly assaulting a police officer at a high school prom.

The juvenile, who’s name is not being released, is awaiting potential charges in connection to the incident, which was reported around 9:15 p.m. Saturday at The Beck Event Space, where the Harrisonville High School Prom was underway.

According to police, the juvenile allegedly tried to bring a backpack into the dance earlier in the night, though doing so was against the rules. Police say the juvenile allegedly attempted to put on a ski mask from the backpack, which led an officer at the dance to ask them to take it off.

A verbal disagreement allegedly ensued. The officer and juvenile took the disagreement outside where the juvenile allegedly struck the officer repeatedly in the face. A Harrisonville School District staff member was also allegedly assaulted.

The officer was transported to the nearby Cass Regional Medical Center, where he was hospitalized overnight for treatment before being released Sunday.

As of Monday, the juvenile had yet to be formally charged.

