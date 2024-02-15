Watch Now
Juvenile critically injured in crash in Kansas City Wednesday

Posted at 10:36 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 23:36:07-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile was critically injured after a hit-and-run crash Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded to the crash near east 33rd Street and Oakland Avenue around 4:45 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found a van was heading north on Oakland Avenue when the juvenile ran into the street.

The van hit the juvenile and fled the scene.

The juvenile was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing Wednesday evening.

