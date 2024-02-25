Juvenile on minibike critically injured after hit and run crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say a juvenile riding a minibike suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday night after they were struck by the driver of another vehicle.

A police spokesperson said that around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the juvenile riding a Serengeti minibike failed to stop at the intersection of E. 23rd Street and southbound Chelsea Avenue.

While in the intersection, the juvenile was struck by the driver of an unknown white van that had been traveling westbound on 23rd Street.

The driver of the van did not stop after the collision and continued westbound.

The juvenile, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the minibike and transported in critical condition to an area hospital.

