Juvenile pleads guilty in death of beloved Wyandotte High School teacher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boy who was 14-years-old when he killed a Wyandotte High School teacher pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter earlier this year in Jackson County Juvenile Court.

The boy, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, was committed to the Division of Youth Services following his plea.

A judge had ruled the teen's case would be kept in juvenile court.

Kansas City, Missouri, police officers found Jamie Craig dead on April 29, 2023, in an apartment near Missouri and Woodland avenues in Kansas City, Missouri.

Craig, 44, suffered apparent trauma, but no other details were released.

Her death devastated her family and her friends and colleagues at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas.

Craig's mother, Kelly Gray, told KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson that her first Mother's Day without her daughter in 2023 was awful.

"This Mother's Day was so hard,'' Gray said in May 2023. "I'm so used to being with all the girls and it tore my heart out her not being with her family, and we still can't understand why."

Craig also had a three-year-old son at the time of her death.

Wyandotte High School Principal Mary Stewart told KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson she received a call in the middle of the night about Craig's death.

"Just a blow to the heart. It's just sad. It's unfortunate. It's devastating from every angle," Stewart said in May 2023.

Craig's mother said her daughter cared deeply for her students.

"She loved them all and felt so sorry for the ones who didn't have a parent or family home, she was just the best," Gray said.

