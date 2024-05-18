Juvenile seriously injured after hit-and-run motorcycle crash in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash Friday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 7:10 p.m. Friday, a gray KIA Soul attempted to turn left from northbound White Avenue onto westbound Independence Avenue, per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The KIA entered the direct path of an orange Kawasaki motorcycle driving east on Independence.

The Kawasaki struck the KIA and the driver of the KIA fled the scene without stopping, per police.

Police say a juvenile passenger on the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The juvenile is currently in stable condition. The juvenile was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital for treatment.

The KIA was abandoned by the driver shortly after and the vehicle was located by police.

The whereabouts of the driver is unknown.

KCPD is investigating the crash.

—

