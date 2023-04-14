Juvenile shot after going to wrong KCMO house to pick up siblings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile who went to the wrong address to pick up their siblings Thursday night was shot “in error,” according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.

The juvenile’s parents asked them to pick up their siblings from a residence in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Terrace shortly before 10 p.m., according to information from KCPD.

The juvenile mistakenly went to a residence in the 1100 block of Northeast 115th Street, police said.

The juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting and was transported to the hospital.

The alleged shooter was detained and transported to KCPD Headquarters “for a statement,” according to police.

The incident happened one block south of Northeast Cookingham Drive, just east of US 169.

