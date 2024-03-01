Juvenile shot to death Thursday in Lexington, Missouri; 3 other juveniles injured in the violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One juvenile was shot to death and three others were injured Thursday at an apartment complex in Lexington, Missouri.

Police said the murder occurred outside the Garden Apartments, the same location as the city's last murder 21 years ago.

Officers were sent to the apartment complex at 4:15 p.m. and found a juvenile male outside an apartment with gunshot wounds.

Another juvenile male was found dead in an apartment and two other juveniles fled from the scene.

Police located the two a short time later at a hospital.

Two of the shooting victims were taken by air ambulances to a Kansas City hospital.

One juvenile suffered a minor finger wound.

Chief Troy Sims said his investigators, with help from the Missouri Highway Patrol, Lafayette County Sheriff's Office and the Odessa Police Department, are trying to figure out what led to the carnage.

Sims also said investigators are not getting much cooperation in their search for more information.

