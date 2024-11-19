Juvenile struck, hospitalized Tuesday morning in Grain Valley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grain Valley police report a juvenile was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning east of Buckner Tarsney Road north of Interstate 70.

The city confirmed the incident was at a North Middle School bus stop at the corner of NW Phelps Drive and Woodbury Road.

In a social media post, police said the driver of a vehicle lost control, left the roadway and struck the juvenile.

A school bus was not present at the time of the accident, per the city.

The juvenile was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. A city spokesperson said the juvenile is in stable condition.

"We are working closely with the Grain Valley School District to investigate the accident, ensure the family is receiving support, and taking care of our students who may have found themselves navigating their emotions," the spokesperson shared in a statement.

Police said the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

