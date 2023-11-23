Watch Now
Juvenile threatens, shoots 2nd juvenile Wednesday afternoon in Overland Park, police say

Posted at 9:40 PM, Nov 22, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile threatened and eventually shot a second juvenile Wednesday afternoon in Overland Park, police said.

The shooting unfolded in the 8100 block of Perry Street about 3:45 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene and found the victim suffering from gun shot wounds.

The juvenile was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

An initial investigation found the suspect, who is also a juvenile, threatened the victim before shooting him.

Police arrested the suspect. No word on what led to the violence.


