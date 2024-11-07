Kansas City man known as 'The Mayor' who lived in a homeless camp indicted in meth distribution case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted a man known as "The Mayor" for possessing methamphetamine to distribute near school property and for illegally possessing a firearm, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Kansas City.

Ricky Lee Myers, 62, lived in a small, one-room building in the middle of a homeless camp on a dirt road near east 23rd Street between Vine Street and Highland Avenue.

Federal agents searched his living space on Oct. 23 and arrested Myers, according to the news release.

Agents found a handgun and a bag that contained about 60 grams of methamphetamine.

Myers has been convicted before for aggravated robbery and distributing a controlled substance.

—