Kansas Bureau of Investigation activates statewide silver alert for missing 74-year-old Ottawa, Kansas, woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has activated a statewide silver alert for a missing 74-year-old Ottawa woman.

Linda K. Duncan of Ottawa, Kansas, was last seen on March 7 shortly after 4 p.m. near Webb and Kellogg streets in Wichita.

Duncan is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 145 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes, per the Ottawa Police Department.

Police say Duncan may be driving a red or maroon 2007 Kia Rondo with a Kansas license plate reading "040GSY."

Courtesy Ottawa police

Duncan has a medical condition that requires medication, per police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Ottawa police at 785-242-1700.

