Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Kansas Bureau of Investigation activates statewide silver alert for missing 74-year-old Ottawa, Kansas, woman

Silver Alert
Ottawa Police Department
Silver Alert
Posted at 6:40 AM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 07:40:58-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has activated a statewide silver alert for a missing 74-year-old Ottawa woman.

Linda K. Duncan of Ottawa, Kansas, was last seen on March 7 shortly after 4 p.m. near Webb and Kellogg streets in Wichita.

Duncan is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 145 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes, per the Ottawa Police Department.

Police say Duncan may be driving a red or maroon 2007 Kia Rondo with a Kansas license plate reading "040GSY."

Silver Alert vehicle

Duncan has a medical condition that requires medication, per police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Ottawa police at 785-242-1700.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone