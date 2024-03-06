Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrests man in connection to 42-year-old cold murder case in Hutchinson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested a Phoenix man in connection to an unsolved murder that occurred in Hutchinson, Kansas, in 1982, according to a KBI press release.

Jerry Allen, 75, of Phoenix, Arizona, was arrested for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the death of Michael McKeown, who was 44.

KBI secured a search warrant for Allen on Jan. 25, and he was subsequently arrested by the Phoenix Police Department at a residence in Glendale, Arizona, per the release. He was booked into the Maricopa County, Arizona, Jail.

Allen waived his rights to an extradition hearing and was transported to Kansas, where he will be officially charged, according to the release. He was booked in the Reno County Jail Wednesday morning.

McKeown was found deceased outside of his apartment at 320 E. Sherman Street in Hutchinson on the morning of March 24, 1982.

Investigators with the Hutchinson Police Department and KBI found reasons to believe McKeown was shot and killed in his parked car on the night of March 23, 1982, per the release.

KBI officials "conducted several key interviews in three states" in the last year that led to the arrest of Allen. The investigation is ongoing.

Allen will make his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8.

