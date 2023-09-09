Kansas Bureau of Investigation issues statewide Silver Alert for 61-year-old Wichita man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 61-year-old Wichita man on Sept. 9.

Tom Audley's whereabouts are unknown after he was last seen on Sept. 9, and KBI is requesting the public's help to locate him.

He was last seen around noon on foot in the area of 15th Street N. and Coolidge. He was wearing a purple hat, blue golf shorts and a light-colored T-shirt.

Audley is a white male with gray hair and hazel eyes. He is further described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds, according to KBI.

Audley is non-verbal and has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information pertaining to Audley's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Wichita Police Department at (316)-268-4111.

