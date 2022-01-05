Kansas Citians accused of participating in Capitol insurrection have trial pushed back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The trial for six Kansas City-area people accused of being involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has been continued, pushing the trial date back to March 2.

Christopher Keuhne, Louis Enrique Colon, Felicia Konold, Cory Konold, William Chrestman and Ryan Ashlock are all charged in connection with the riot, which is coming up on its one-year anniversary Thursday.

Judge Timothy Kelly gave three major reasons for continuing the case:



There is a large amount of evidence in the case that continues to be discovered, and Kelly wanted to give the defense attorneys plenty of time to review all of it.

There are two new attorneys in the case and they both need time to get up to speed.

Other cases regarding the events that took place at the Capitol on Jan. 6 are coming to a close, some reaching a settlement without going to trial, and Kelly wanted to give attorneys in this case time to review those cases, and examine how they could impact this case.

All the defendants were present via phone for the hearing.

