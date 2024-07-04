Kansas City-area hospitals respond to fireworks injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hospitals in the Kansas City area are reporting fireworks-related injuries on Independence Day.

The University of Kansas Health System says it's treated six patients injured by fireworks as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

The hospital says most of the injuries were located on the patients' hands and face, and were most commonly caused by firecrackers, smoke bombs and mortars.

The patients ranged in age from 12 to 73 years old.

Since Monday, Children's Mercy has treated three patients who were injured by fireworks.

Two of the patients injured their hands, while the third suffered an eye injury. All three individuals were teenagers.

