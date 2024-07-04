Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Kansas City-area hospitals respond to fireworks injuries

5 fireworks suitable to use around your child this July 4th
Thomas Lohnes
<p>FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 29: In this photo illustration a woman holds a burning matchstick and fireworks ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations on December 29, 2012 in Frankfurt, Germany. Fireworks sales are prohibited in Germany except for the three days before the new year, and both public and private fireworks displays are a central part of New Year's Eve celebrations. (Photo illustration by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)</p>
5 fireworks suitable to use around your child this July 4th
Posted at 3:43 PM, Jul 04, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hospitals in the Kansas City area are reporting fireworks-related injuries on Independence Day.

The University of Kansas Health System says it's treated six patients injured by fireworks as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

The hospital says most of the injuries were located on the patients' hands and face, and were most commonly caused by firecrackers, smoke bombs and mortars.

The patients ranged in age from 12 to 73 years old.

Since Monday, Children's Mercy has treated three patients who were injured by fireworks.

Two of the patients injured their hands, while the third suffered an eye injury. All three individuals were teenagers.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone