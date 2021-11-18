Kansas City-area nonprofit operator accused of lying about hiring convicted felons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man who operates the nonprofit Kansas City Community Source, Inc. (KCCS) is accused of allegedly lying about hiring convicted felons.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri's office, Michael A. Green, 50, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday.

Green is charged with three counts of making false statements to probation officers in relation to three separate individuals, one count of transferring a false identification document and one count of providing false documents to a probation officer.

According to a press release, several ex-convicts reported the nonprofit as their employer so they could fulfill their employment obligations.

Prosecutors allege that on multiple occasions, they provided pay stubs to federal probation officers which indicated that they worked at KCCS.

When officers called the phone number provided for KCCS, Green allegedly told officers that the ex-convicts were employed at KCCS.

In addition, Green also allegedly provided fake employment verification documents and gave them to ex-convicts for a fee.

He also allegedly responded to calls and written inquiries from officers and falsely verified the ex-convicts' employment with KCCS.

Green is also accused of selling fraudulent documents and identifications which include driver's licenses.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .