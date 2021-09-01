Kansas City contractor pleads guilty for defrauding customers; ordered to pay $90,000 in restitution

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City contractor has pleaded guilty to seven counts of felony deceptive business practices related to his business, Metro Restoration.

Christopher Meagher took up-front payments for home repairs and renovations that he either did not complete or performed "minimal, unsatisfactory work" on, according to a release from the Missouri Attorney General's office.

Meagher pleaded guilty to those violations in relation to cases in Clay, Jackson and Platte counties.

He will pay a total of $90,000 in restitution to those he scammed, over $70,000 of which has already been awarded, according to the release.

Charges were initially filed against Meagher in 2019, and he fled the state. The Clay County Sheriff's Office ran an operation to arrest and extradite him.

Consumers who believe they have been defrauded by a contractor can call the consumer protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submit a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.