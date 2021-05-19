Kansas City family hopes for justice nearly 5 years after shooting death of two young boys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aishah Coppage is all too familiar with loss.

She lost her 16-year-old nephew, Jayson Ugwuh, in January in a shooting. In 2016, her 8-year-old son, Montell Ross, and 9-year-old nephew, Jayden Ugwuh, were killed in a shooting while playing video games at home.

August will mark five years since the death of the two little boys. Coppage is hoping the anniversary will not come and go without justice.

"Coming up on the five-year mark it definitely ignites anger because I just can't believe that nobody has spoken up on behalf up an eight and 9-year-old boy," Coppage said.

In the coming months leading up to the anniversary, Coppage is focusing on raising money to increase the crime stoppers reward fund in the case.

She plans to pass out flyers with the boys' photos on them and a number to the Crime Stoppers tips hotline.

The fund is currently at $26,250. She hopes if it is increased, it will generate tips into the case.

"They deserve the same justice that everybody else has received, their brothers and sisters deserve to know that the bad man who did this to their siblings" Coppage said.

There is a $500 minimum to donate directly to a Crime Stoppers reward fund.

However, Coppage will be working to raise money on her own throughout the community. She is planning a raffle event for everyone who donates to the fund on August 13, the five-year anniversary of the shooting.

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Liaison Detective Kevin Boehm, said raising money for reward funds can give grieving families a sense of peace.

"The families a lot of times are just sitting there waiting for a resolution and they feel like they need to be involved, this is one positive and pro-active way that they can do that," Boehm said.

Coppage said every day is a battle, but she'll never give up her search for answers.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .