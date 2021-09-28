Kansas City FBI launches campaign aimed at combatting hate crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation Kansas City division announced that it is joining nationwide efforts to combat hate crimes.

The “Protecting Our Communities Together: Report Hate Crimes," campaign began on Sept. 27, and it hopes to raise awareness of what's considered a hate crime and encourage people to report them.

People will see the paid advertising campaign throughout the Kansas City area on digital billboards and public bus and transit shelters.

In addition, the advertising will also be on buses from the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, Johnson County Transit, Unified Government Transit and on gas station digital pumps.

Radio ads will also run on Pandora, SiriusXM and iHeartRadio.

The FBI will also spread awareness on its social media accounts.

Anyone who experiences or witnesses a hate crime in the Kansas City area is asked to contact the FBI at (816)-512-8200.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .