Kansas City man charged in attempted rape of hospital patient

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in an attempted rape Thursday at University Health Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Elisha Beraiah, 31, has been charged with first degree attempted rape and first degree sodomy.

According to a release from the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office, the victim, who is visually impaired, said Beraiah sexually assaulted her while she was in her hospital room bed.

Police responded to the reports on Thursday.

One hospital worker told police she walked into the room and saw Beraiah in the hospital bed with the victim with his pants down, according to the release.

Prosecutors have requested that Beraiah be held on no bond.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .