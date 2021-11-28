Kansas City, Independence police investigating after 13-year-old girl shot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, and Independence police departments are investigating a shooting that sent a 13-year-old girl to the hospital with critical injuries.

IPD public information officer Jack Taylor, told KSHB 41 News that police are still working to figure out exactly where the shooting happened.

According to Taylor, at one point the teen was walking along Highway 24.

Officers were canvassing the area and interviewing possible witnesses near Highway 24 and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

No other information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting were immediately available.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

