KCK police shoot suspect while responding to deadly stabbing in Argentine neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after police in Kansas City, Kansas, shot a suspect while responding to a stabbing call in the city's Argentine neighborhood.

The shooting took place early Tuesday afternoon near Strong Avenue and south 37th Street, according to KCKPD spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand.

Chartrand said police confronted the suspect, who refused to drop the knife. Police later shot the suspect, seriously injuring them.

Police located one stabbing at the scene, and they were transported to a hospital in serious condition.

While on the scene, staff from a nearby senior living facility notified police that second victim was found dead inside the building.

Police believe the stabbings are connected.

