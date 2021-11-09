Kansas City, Kansas, church damaged after portable toilet set on fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, church was damaged after a portable toilet on the property was set on fire.

New City Church said in a Facebook post that the incident happened on Sunday night.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department said the fire was located on the exterior of the church and that crews worked to quickly put the fire out.

The church said it hopes to have the building restored and ready for service on Sunday.

It wasn't immediately clear if there were any suspects arrested in the incident.

No one was injured in the fire and the department is still investigating the incident.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .