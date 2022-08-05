Kansas City, Kansas, man arrested, charged for entering U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man was arrested and charged for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

Kasey Hopkins is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Investigators used Hopkins' cell phone records to conclude that he was on the premises for 18 minutes.

According to court documents, during an investigation, it was determined he entered the building through a fire door near the Senate Parliamentarian’s Office at 2:54 p.m.

He later exited the building through the same door at 2:57 p.m. before reentering the building through a Senate wing door.

During his trip inside the building, he made a stop at U.S. Sen. Jeffrey Merkley's office (D - Oregon)

Hopkins also took a selfie with a Winston Churchill Bust inside the building.

Provided Hopkins taking selfie

He eventually left the building at around 3:15 p.m.

