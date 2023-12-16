Kansas City, Kansas, man dies in single-vehicle crash on Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man died Friday night in a crash near Riverview Avenue and North 78th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

Around 9:24 p.m. Friday, the driver of a 2001 GMC Yukon XL was driving west on Riverview and slowed to turn south onto 78th Street.

The Yukon struck the raised median and overturned, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The Yukon came to a stop in the intersection of Riverview and 78th.

The driver, was identified as 42-year-old Aaron Freeman, of Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the one-vehicle collision.