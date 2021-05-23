Kansas City, Kansas man sentenced to 15 years in prison for distributing cocaine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for his role in distributing more than 2,600 kilograms of cocaine, the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri announced Friday.

Jose Luis Armendariz-Rascon, 40, will serve 15 years without parole and was also ordered to forfeit more than $56 million to the government as part of the proceeds of illegal drug trafficking.

In January, he pleaded guilty for his role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy and for money laundering.

He admitted that he previously purchased and distributed 10 to 15 kilograms of powder cocaine per week over the course of about four years.

Armendariz-Rascon coordinated the transportation of cocaine from El Paso, Texas to the Kansas City area.

He was also in charge of distributing cash back to El Paso as payment for the cocaine.

He was among 13 defendants convicted in the case.

