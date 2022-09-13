Kansas City, Kansas, middle school briefly placed on lock-out after 2 teens shot near campus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A middle school in the Kansas City, Kansas, Public School district was briefly placed on lockout Tuesday after two teenagers were shot near campus.

According to a school district spokesperson, no one was allowed inside of Arrowhead Middle School as part of the lockout

Responding officers located two victims, ages 16 and 17, at two separate locations. However, police said the incidents were related.

One victim was located near Garfield Avenue and North 80th Street. The other was at Wood Court and North 79th Street.

According to police, one of the victims suffered serious injuries while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

