A missing baby boy was taken to a Kansas City, Kan., hospital Tuesday night and is safe

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police said late Tuesday that a missing three-month-old baby was taken to a hospital and is safe and unharmed.

Police said in a news release Tuesday night that baby Hugo’s mother left him in the care of a friend, Brittany Jones, 35, on March 18.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department Baby Hugo

Jones lives in the 2900 block of North 47th Street in Kansas City, Kan.

Hugo's mother went out of town and returned five days later.

The family went to pick up Hugo, but Jones refused to give the baby to the family, according to KCK police.

Jones left the country on vacation.

She was on her way back when she was detained by police Tuesday night in Atlanta.

Jones is charged in Wyandotte County Court with aggravated interference with parental custody.

Detectives believe that Jones may have left Hugo in the care of a relative or friend who is unaware of her custodial interference. A person brought the baby to the hospital. The investigation into the incident continues.

