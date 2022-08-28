Watch Now
Kansas City, Kansas, police arrest 2 people suspected of vehicle burglaries near Legends Outlets

Suspects arrested after leading police on chase
Posted at 5:39 PM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 18:39:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, arrested two people suspected of breaking into 15 to 20 vehicles near the Legends Outlets.

According to KCKPD, police began receiving calls about the break-ins at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police were able to identify a suspect vehicle based on descriptions received from callers.

Officers located the vehicle near Parallel Parkway and north 98th Street and attempted to pull it over.

The vehicle did not pull over and a chase began.

After several minutes of a chase, the vehicle crashed in the 8400 block of Kansas Avenue and overturned.

Both suspects were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department said it's located 15-20 vehicles that were burglarized.


