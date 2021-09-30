Kansas City, Kansas, police ask for help in homicide investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking for the public's help as it conducts an investigation into a homicide that killed a woman in early September.

Lillian Jackson, 62, was shot to death after leaving the Mount Zion Baptist Church at N 5th Street and Richmond Avenue. Jackson served as an usher at the church.

She was on her way home and was driving east on Richmond Avenue when she stopped at a stop sign near N. 3rd Street.

Shortly after, two suspects began shooting at each other at N. 3rd Street and Franklin, one block away from where Jackson was.

Jackson was hit by the gunfire and died instantly.

“Mrs. Jackson was a wife, mother, grandmother, friend and now, an innocent victim of violence,” KCKPD Chief Karl Oakman said in a press release. “She had spent the day volunteering at church and was on her way home when the reckless acts of two people took her life. Someone out there knows the identity of these suspects. Now is the time for them to speak up before another senseless act of violence is committed by these individuals.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the tips hot line at (816)-474-TIPS.

Jackson's full obituary can be read here .

