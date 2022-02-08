Kansas City, Kansas, police asking for help in finding 9 girls who robbed $2,000 worth of jeans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking for the public's in finding a gang of 9 girls who allegedly robbed $2,000 worth of jeans.

The girls allegedly stole Rock Revival and Miss Me Jeans on Dec. 20, 2021, from the The Buckle at the Legends Outlet, located at 1843 Village West Parkway in KCK.

Police said the girls got out of two vehicles, a white Chevy Tahoe and a gray Ford escape, with damage to its passenger side.

The girls ran for the door after grabbing the jeans.

A store manager tried to stop them, but the manager was pushed by one girl and threatened by two other girls with sparking stun guns, according to KCK police.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

All callers are kept anonymous.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .