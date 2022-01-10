Kansas City, Kansas, police identify human remains found in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Human remains discovered last June near 18th Street Expressway and Kansas Avenue have been positively identified.

Forensic testing determined the remains were Kyle Dunivan, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Dunivan's remains were found nearly a year after he was reported missing from Olathe by family in June 2020, according to police. He was 31 years old at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCKPD Detectives Bureau at 913-573-6020 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

