Kansas City, Kansas, police identify woman killed Saturday; Suspect arrested

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday identified a woman killed Saturday just days before her 21st birthday. Police say a suspect is in custody.

Police officers were sent at 4:26 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of North 11th Street on a reported shooting .

They arrived and found Anna Juarez outside the house suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police department news release.

She died a few minutes later at a hospital.

Juarez would have celebrated her 21st birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

No information was available on what charges will be filed in her death.

