Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate early morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide in the 5000 block of Oakland Avenue.

"When officers arrived on scene, they discovered an adult male, the victim of a stab wound. He was pronounced deceased on scene," KCKPD said in a release.

The incident is still under investigation. Those with information are asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

No further details were available at this time.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .