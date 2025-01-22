Kansas City, Kansas Police investigating first homicide of the year

KANSAS CITY, Ks. — Kansas City, Kansas Police are investigating an overnight homicide near Ruby Avenue and S. Valley Street.

Police were called to the home shortly after 2:30 a.m.

They found one adult man dead inside a home in that area.

There is no suspect in custody.

KCK Police say this is their first homicide of 2025.

