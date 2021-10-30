Kansas City, Kansas, police investigating double shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

According to KCKPD, the shooting happened just after noon on Saturday at the Prairie View at Village West apartments.

One of the victims suffered serious injuries and the other suffered minor injuries.

Both of them were transported to an area hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

