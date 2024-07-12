Kansas City, Kansas, police look for help in June ‘suspicious fire’ in Piper

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are hoping someone has more information about a suspicious fire last month in the Piper neighborhood.

KCKPD took to social media Friday for more information about the fire, which was reported around 11 a.m. on Monday, June 17, near the intersection of Hutton Road and Hollingsworth Road.

Police are trying to locate the driver of a dark-colored Toyota Prius with red wheels who may be connected to the fire.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or KCKPD at 913-573-6263.

—

