Kansas City, Kansas, police officer dragged during traffic stop, suspect sought

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer is recovering after being dragged during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. near South 26th Street and Miami Avenue.

The officer was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries.

The department still is searching for the suspect responsible for injuring the officer.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

