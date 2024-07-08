Kansas City, Kansas Police Officer injured in stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas Police say they are looking for a man who stabbed a police officer late Sunday night.

Police say an officer was just beginning his shift when he was approached by a man acting bizarre in the parking lot.

Police say the man attacked the officer with a sharp object.

Police say the officer received two non-life threatening stab wounds before he fled northbound from the location.

He has not been found.

