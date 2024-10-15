Kansas City, Kansas, police recover thousands of dollars worth of electronic equipment stolen from church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There will be beautiful music again at the Forest Grove Baptist Church after Kansas City, Kansas, police recovered thousands of dollars worth of electronic equipment and other items stolen from the church.

Church staff discovered the massive burglary on Oct. 11 at the church building at 1417 N. 9th St., police said.

KCK Police Department Stolen items recovered from church burglary

The thief or thieves still about $36,000 worth of musical instruments, electronics, maintenance equipment, clothing and health products.

There also was about $500 in damages to the church building, police said.

A tip led police about 10:30 a.m. Monday to a house in the 800 block of Walker Avenue where several stolen items were found, according to a police department news release.

KCK Police Department KCK police recover items stolen from church

Officers believed an armed suspect was inside the house and the department's Special Operations Unit came to the scene.



The suspect came out of the house and was arrested without incident. More items stolen from the church were found inside the house and returned to the church, police said. —

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.