Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

3 Kansas City, Kansas, police officers injured in shooting Wednesday afternoon

KCK Police Shooting.jpg
KSHB
KCK Police Shooting.jpg
Posted at 3:58 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 17:54:22-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Kansas City, Kansas, police officers were injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

All three officers suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The shooting happened in the area near North 18th Street and Parallel Parkway, which is where media was asked to stage.

KSHB 41 crews at the scene reported there was a SWAT presence in the area.

A University of Kansas Health System spokesperson told KSHB 41 that the hospital is treating multiple patients in connection to the shooting in KCK.

KCPD was leading the investigation on the shooting at the request of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

No other details on the shooting were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!