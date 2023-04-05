3 Kansas City, Kansas, police officers injured in shooting Wednesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Kansas City, Kansas, police officers were injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

All three officers suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The shooting happened in the area near North 18th Street and Parallel Parkway, which is where media was asked to stage.

KSHB 41 crews at the scene reported there was a SWAT presence in the area.

A University of Kansas Health System spokesperson told KSHB 41 that the hospital is treating multiple patients in connection to the shooting in KCK.

KCPD was leading the investigation on the shooting at the request of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

No other details on the shooting were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

