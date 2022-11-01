Kansas City, Kansas, police investigating deadly shooting at party on Halloween

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, responded to a shooting Monday night that injured multiple people and killed at least one person.

According to a KCKPD Chief of Police Karl Oakman, five to seven people may have been injured in the shooting.

Oakman said that there was a party a home involving high school students in the area.

The person throwing the party asked several people to leave the party, who began shooting at the home.

The shooting happened near south 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were shot.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

