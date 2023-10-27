Kansas City, Kansas woman, child killed in two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Chase County, Kan.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, woman and a child died in a crossover crash Friday morning near Strong City, Kan., according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on U.S. 50 Highway about eight miles east of Strong City.

Strong City is about 120 miles west of Kansas City, Kansas.

A 2014 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Maria Munoz Alonso, 26, of KCK, was traveling west on U.S. 50 Highway, according to the patrol's crash log.

The vehicle driven by Munoz Alonso crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2023 Kenworth tractor trailer.

Munoz Alonso, not wearing a seat belt, was killed in the crash, according to the patrol's crash log.

The crash also killed a child in Munoz Alonso's vehicle, but the child's name and age were not provided because new regulations from the Kansas Highway Patrol don't permit the release of that information.

The 53-year-old driver of the tractor trailer had no apparent injuries.

He was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol's crash log.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you can contact your local police department directly. But if you want/need to remain anonymous, you should call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, the hotline could could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.