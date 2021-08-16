Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Kansas City landscaper sentenced, paid over $60,000 in restitution

items.[0].image.alt
Harrison Sweazea/AP
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate is displayed resting on the Senate dais in Jefferson City, Missouri. The gavel was last seen on March 18, 2016, and Senate leaders fear that someone may have stolen it. (Harrison Sweazea, Missouri Senate via AP)
Missing Gavel
Posted at 11:59 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 12:59:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been sentenced for fraud in connection with his landscaping business, where he charged customers large up-front payments for work he never did.

John Cazzell, 72, was indited for the crimes in 2020, which he executed through his landscaping business, Four Seasons Lawn & Landscape. He pleaded guilty in May 2021. Cazzell will now serve one year on house arrest, followed by four years of probation, according to a release by the Attorney General's Office.

He has paid $62,265 in restitution, which will go back to his victims.

“John Cazzell repeatedly said that ‘this will all go away,’ but he clearly doesn’t know how we operate in the Missouri Attorney General’s Office – we work tirelessly to hold bad actors accountable and recoup funds for affected consumers,” Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a release.

Cazzell has been involved in multiple civil lawsuits in Kansas and Missouri during the last 25 years.

Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a landscaper can file a complaint by calling the consumer protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources