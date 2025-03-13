Kansas City man, 51, killed in Wednesday motorcycle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 51-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man died Wednesday afternoon in a crash southeast of the area.

Troopers say around 4:50 p.m., the man was heading eastbound on a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Route C west of Kesman Avenue in Benton County, Missouri.

The man lost control on a curve and eventually left the roadway.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

