Kansas City man accused of chasing, shooting juvenile in back after confrontation in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors have charged a Kansas City, Missouri, man after he allegedly shot a juvenile in the back after a confrontation on Monday.

Jeremy D. Brown, 19, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action charges.

According to court documents, Lee's Summit police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Arbor Creek Drive.

When they arrived, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to an area hospital.

A witness told police that Brown was in a confrontation with a group of people prior to the shooting.

After the confrontation, Brown allegedly chased a vehicle the victim was in and fired into it.

Brown allegedly admitted to firing about eight shots from a vehicle, but said he had no intention of injuring anyone.

—