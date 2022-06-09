Kansas City man accused of robbing, trying to kidnap victim he met on Grindr dating app

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused of robbing and attempting to kidnap another man that he met on the Grindr dating app.

According to court documents, the victim who was identified as "SA," met up with the suspect at the Loew's Hotel in KCMO.

SA told investigators he was in town on business and got on the app to see if he could meet up with someone.

He met the suspect, who went by "D" and invited him to his hotel.

"D" later arrived at SA's hotel room who let him in.

SA alleged the suspect began to push on him and later showed him a gun.

The suspect later tied him up using iPhone and iPad charging cables and began searching SA's room.

He stole about $600 in cash and credit cards as well as SA's cell phone.

The suspect later allegedly decided he wanted to kidnap the victim and contacted two people to help him.

Surveillance video from the hotel captured the suspect holding SA at gunpoint and moving through the hotel.

Once the suspect and SA reached the lobby of the hotel, SA saw an opening and ran to the front desk screaming help and asked employees to call 911.

The suspect and the two people he called to assist with the kidnapping then left the hotel.

Irakoze Jackson, 22, is charged with two counts of armed criminal action, kidnapping and trafficking in stolen identity.

On April 27, a car check led to the arrest of Jackson for eluding.

While searching Jackson's vehicle, officers located six credit cards that belonged to SA.

Investigators further reviewed surveillance video from the hotel which showed a person that looked like Jackson.

SA was interviewed again by detectives to be shown a photographic line up.

One of the people in the line up was Jackson, who SA identified.

A person of interest order was issued for Jackson's arrest on April 29 and he was arrested on June 4.

